World
Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 38
The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 38, local authorities said Wednesday.
World
Storm warning for parts of Germany, some schools to shut
Schools will be shut in Germany's most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country.
Sports
After blow of Beijing, Olympians ask: What about Africa?
Victory, of sorts, for Eritrea's sole Winter Olympian — one of just six athletes competing for African countries at the Games in China — was achieved even before his feat of surviving two runs in blizzard conditions down a hazardous course aptly named The Ice River.
World
Mudslides, floods kill at least 18 outside Rio de Janeiro
Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing at least 18 people, authorities reported late Tuesday.
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with increasing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.