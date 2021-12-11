More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; St. Paul reports 21 inches
Parts of the Twin Cities metro saw a foot and a half of snow. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, which started at 9 p.m.
Nation
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states
Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. The Kentucky governor said he feared dozens more could be dead.
Weather
Morning forecast: 30, plenty of sun
After a storm that left up to a foot and a half of snow in parts of the southern metro area, we'll see sunshine today, with warmer temps on the way.
Paul Douglas
Winter Storm Slowly Ends Friday Night - Quieter Weekend Ahead
The winter storm impacting the region will continue to bring snow, heavy at times, to southern Minnesota through Friday Night before tapering off. As we head into the weekend we're expecting quiet conditions with highs in the 30s. However, we could see record highs Wednesday! - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 23, with periods of snow accumulating up to a foot
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.