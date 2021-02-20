More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: 25, hazy sun; light snow on the way Sunday
It'll be dry today with clouds moving in overnight with warmer temps and some snow on tap for Sunday.
Business
The Latest: UK urges Sec Council to push for pause in wars
Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a "sustained humanitarian pause" to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Politics
Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
Add Mother Nature to the pile of crises on President Joe Biden's plate.
Business
The Latest: Chinese, Russian vaccines to arrive in Mexico
Mexico says it will get its first shipment of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine Saturday and by Monday will receive its first lot of the Russian Sputnik V shot. Both shipments are expected to consist of about 200,000 doses.
Nation
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
This week's killer freeze in the U.S. was no surprise.