More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 17, cloudy and windy, chance of flurries
It's a taste of January in November, with subzero wind chills. There's clearing overnight, with a warm front moving in and bringing a chance of flurries. Sunday will be warmer and sunnier.
Nation
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
World
What to know about Malaysia's general elections
Malaysia's general elections take place Saturday, over a month after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament and announced snap elections. The country's longest-serving coalition is seeking to regain its dominance after a shocking loss in 2018, but political reformers are aiming for a second surprise win.
Paul Douglas
January Cold In November With Subzero Wind Chills
Saturday will be another bitterly cold day. Temperatures will remain in the mid-teens (about 25F degrees below average) but feel subzero at times with winds gusting to 30 mph. Warmer weather returns by early next week with no pre-Thanksgiving travel weather concerns through Wednesday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 15; cloudy and cold, with some late-night flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.