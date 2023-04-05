More from Star Tribune
Sports
Live: Twins vs. Marlins to end first road trip. Follow it on Gameview
Pablo López gets his second start of the season in a game against his former team. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around the majors.
Sports
O'Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol.
Outdoors
What's next after the EagleCam nest collapse? Five things to know
While fans of Minnesota's EagleCam commiserate over images of the parents perched at the site of a nest that no longer exists, the sad end of the roost is a reality of the wild. But not the end of the story.
Sports
ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai
The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China with no word of a resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.
Sports
Minnesota Twins unveil new food offerings at Target Field
The Minnesota Twins unveiled the new culinary options for the 2023 season at Target Field, along with returning food and beverage favorites.