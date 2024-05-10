More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
AI and meteorology have a vexing problem
Current data is key to weather models, but that takes effort and money.
Local
Expect clearer air this summer in Minnesota, thanks to a milder wildfire season
Wildfires may still bring some smoke, but not nearly as much as 2023, forecasters said.
Nation
Storm-battered South is again under threat. A boy swept into a drain fights for his life
Dangerous storms crashed over parts of the South on Thursday even as the region cleaned up from earlier severe weather that spawned tornadoes, killed at least three people, and gravely injured a boy who was swept into a storm drain as he played in a flooded street.
Nation
Florida's major power company prepares for this year's hurricanes by dealing with a fake one
Under blue skies, officials at Florida's largest power company dealt Thursday with the aftermath of a major hurricane that slammed into Miami and Fort Lauderdale — or a pretend one, anyway.
Paul Douglas
Chance of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms
Thursday will be 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, with a chance of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moving from north to south.