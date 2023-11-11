More from Star Tribune
Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during Albanian Super League soccer game
Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing Saturday during an Albanian Super League soccer match.
Newton leads five players in double figures in No. 6 UConn's 107-67 rout of Stonehill College
Tristen Newton scored 22 points Saturday to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill College.
Live: Battle to be bowl eligible. Follow Gophers vs. Purdue on Gameview
The Gophers are looking for their sixth victory of the season. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game scoring updates and scores from college football games around the nation.
RB Darius Taylor out, LB Cody Lindenberg questionable for Gophers at Purdue
Safety Aidan Gousby also is out, while guard Tyler Cooper is set to return to the lineup.
State quarterfinal football highlights
Some of the best plays from Friday's Minnesota football quarterrfinals.