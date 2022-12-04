More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine come to Minnesota
These four lion cubs were bound for the exotic pet trade when they were born at breeding facilities in Ukraine. With the help of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and volunteers, they spent three weeks at Poland's Poznan Zoo before flying to Minnesota and their new forever home at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone. Check out our photo gallery of the cubs getting used to their new home here.
Local
Man killed inside northeast Minneapolis bar
The motive for the shooting was an escalating incident between the victim and a man in his 40s, police said.
Local
Nursing strike would weaken Minnesota hospitals financially
The three-day walkouts in September cost hospital systems tens of millions of dollars, but a prolonged winter strike would be far more expensive.
Local
Minnesota town backs down from abortion ordinance
The Prinsburg City Council unanimously shelved an ordinance suggested by a GOP state lawmaker who hoped to insert the western Minnesota town into the nationwide legal fight over abortion.
St. Paul
St. Paul Winter Carnival selects first artist of color to design its signature buttons
Nigerian-born Geno Okok says he used St. Paul Winter Carnival history to understand its icy legend.