More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Hiring practices aren't fair, but O'Connell will be judged by Vikings' success or failure
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Hiring practices aren't fair, but O'Connell will be judged by Vikings' success or failure
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Levy Armstrong, interim police chief and mayor at briefing following release of footage
Nekima Levy Armstrong spoke to Interim Police Chief Huffman and Mayor Frey at a briefing following the release of police body camera footage of the shooting death of Amir Locke.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; bitterly cold tonight with a bit of warmup coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Body camera video shows Minneapolis police shooting of Amir Locke
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT. Minneapolis released body camera video showing police shooting Amir Locke while executing a search warrant Wednesday morning in a downtown apartment.
World
U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader during raid in Syria
The leader of the Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
Minnesota, the State of Hockey and backyard rinks
Minnesota is the State of Hockey, producing more Division I and NHL players than any other. It's also home to the most ice arenas per capita, and although no one keeps statistics, it may also have the highest rate of backyard rinks.