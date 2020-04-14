More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Reeve: Lynx have remote WNBA draft preparation 'under control'
The Lynx only have two picks in Friday's WNBA draft, sixth and 16th overall. That makes the process easier but coach/GM Cheryl Reeve is has a system with multiple lines, feeds and devices.
Lynx
WNBA draft order
New York has the No. 1 pick on Friday night. The Lynx draft sixth.
Lynx
WNBA draft at-a-glance
The draft will be televised by ESPN but with no one attending in person.
Vikings
Cousins on new deal with Vikings, Diggs traded on same day: a 'win-win'
On March 16, Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins had his contract restructured as star receiver Stefon Diggs got his wish and was sent to the Buffalo Bills.
Twins
A bad bounce's legacy: What if the Twins won Game 2 of the 2004 ALDS?
The third in our week-long series on what would have happened if game-changing and franchise-altering moments hadn't taken place in Minnesota sports. Today: the 2004 American League Division Series