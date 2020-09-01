More from Star Tribune
National
Despite fears, Wisconsin elections leader says state ready
The chief elections official in the presidential battleground of Wisconsin said Tuesday that the state is prepared for the November election, despite fears over security, the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. Postal Service's ability to process an expected record-high number of mailed-in absentee ballots.
National
Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
President Donald Trump is diving into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the objections of local leaders.
Coronavirus
2 statistical COVID milestones suggest trouble ahead for state
Signs point to COVID-19 growth statewide — and that Minnesota has overlooked the risk of viral transmission in family and friend gatherings.
Coronavirus
6 COVID-19 deaths, 502 infections reported in Minnesota
Deaths of people in private residences reflect continued shift from spring, when most COVID-19 fatalities were in long-term care facilities.
National
The Latest: Trump says he'll thank National Guard in Kenosha
The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):