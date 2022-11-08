More from Star Tribune
Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California
A major winter storm pounded California on Tuesday, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, meteorologists said.
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said.
Paul Douglas
Nothing I Say Today Will Shock You
ECMWF (the European model) prints out 1-3" rain for central Minnesota (including much of the metro) by Friday. I hope it's right this time. Soak up squalls of rain, growls of thunder and 60s later this week, because 20s and 30s will be the rule next week. With a dash of snow. Check the blog to more details. -Todd Nelson