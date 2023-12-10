More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Mostly Sunny Start To The Week With Little Precipitation In Sight
It'll be a mostly sunny first few days of the work week with up and down highs - mid/upper 30s Monday and Wednesday, but upper 20s Tuesday. After that, highs leap into the 40s to end the week. The only upcoming precipitation chance could be a few rain showers Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Streets, roads could remain slippery into Monday
Temperatures above freezing on Monday should help clear lingering ice on roadways, after three died on slick roads over the weekend.
Nation
Downpours, high winds prompt weather warnings in Northeast
Parts of the northeast were bracing for a stormy night Sunday, with high winds and heavy rains bringing threats of flooding and power outages through the Monday morning commute.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 31
Things stay chilly Sunday but watch for another possible warm up later this week.