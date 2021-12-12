More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Spokesman: 8 factory workers dead, 8 missing from tornado
Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory that was hit by a tornado and another eight remain missing, but dozens more have been accounted for, a company spokesman said Sunday, raising hope that the toll from a Midwest twister outbreak won't be as high as first feared.
Paul Douglas
Above Average Through Most Of The Week, Including Potentially Record Highs Wednesday
Expect a quiet start to your work week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s across the state. Highs will mainly be above average this week in the Twin Cities, and we could potentially see record highs across southern Minnesota on Wednesday. Precipitation chances exist Wednesday and Friday. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm
The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall.
Business
Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant
The Mayfield Consumer Products factory was the third-biggest employer in this corner of western Kentucky, an important economic engine that churned out candles that lined the shelves of malls around the U.S.