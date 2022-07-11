More from Star Tribune
Nation
California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire
California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
Nation
'Where the Crawdads Sing' comes to life and to the screen
The coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing." They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Scattered storms, high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, July 11
World
Monsoon rains kill 150 in less than a month in Pakistan
Monsoon rains over the past month have killed at least 150 people as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, government officials said Monday.