Weather
Flood watch in effect for another 1-3+" rain by Wednesday morning
An atmospheric holding pattern will whip up multiple waves of heavy showers and T-storms into the weekend with some 4-8" amounts possible the next 9 days
Local
Flood watch issued for much of Minnesota as heavy rain expected
Some areas of the state could receive more than 6 inches of rain by the weekend, the Weather Service says.
Nation
US severe weather: Heat moves east, storms threaten Plains, snow falls in the Rockies
Hot and cold extremes are expected this week in the U.S. Officials warned residents from coast to coast to take precautions as a heat wave moved east, while heavy rains and flooding could drench the Gulf states and snow threatens parts of the Rockies and Northwest.
Nation
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Scorching Northern Hemisphere heat leads to deaths and wildfires
The United States is bracing for chaotic weather this week, with the South set to experience another heat wave following a short respite from searing temperatures earlier this month. The National Weather Service expects some areas to reach temperatures so high they'll hit new daily records.
Nation
Severe, chaotic weather around US with high temperatures in Southwest and Midwest, snow in Rockies
Extreme heat spread across Arizona, New Mexico and parts of Texas, Colorado and Kansas as severe weather swept across many parts of the U.S. on Sunday. There was unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest, snow headed to the northern Rocky Mountains and heavy rainfall forecast from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest.