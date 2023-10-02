More from Star Tribune
Tropical Storm Philippe makes landfall in Barbuda as heavy rains drench northeast Caribbean
Tropical Storm Philippe made landfall Monday in the tiny island of Barbuda as the erratic storm unleashed heavy rains and flash floods in the northeast Caribbean.
Afternoon forecast: Rare heat continues, high 88
Monday will be unseasonably hot and sunny.
Morning forecast: More near-record heat; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 2
Typhoon Koinu strengthens while moving toward Taiwan and is forecast to hit land this week
Typhoon Koinu, traveling westward from the Pacific, was strengthening as it moved toward Taiwan, meteorologists on the island said Monday.