Frostbite patient tells how the cold landed him in the burn unit
Whether traveling or staying home, authorities are warning Minnesotans to take the bone-chilling cold seriously.
Evening forecast: Low of minus-9; mostly cloudy and frigid ahead of winter storm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive Wednesday and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
With a winter storm on the way, here's how to weather the cold
Going outside? Dress in layers and cover all exposed skin, including the head, face, hands and toes.Driving? Travelers can stay up to date on the…
A Christmas-week blizzard could put holiday travel on ice
Tuesday best travel day of the week, Weather Service says. By Thursday it may be next to impossible.