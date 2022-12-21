More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of minus-7; frigid with another 2-4 inches of snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren't stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.
Weather
Storm brings snow, blizzard conditions through Saturday
Minneapolis. St. Paul, Eden Prairie and Brooklyn Park have declared snow emergencies. Here's a timeline of how things are expected to unfold over the next several days.
Business
MSP busy as passengers, airlines try to beat big winter storm
Passenger rebook, airlines loosen ticket rules to minimize disruptions as storm moves across northern U.S.
Business
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible
An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week — just in time for the holidays.