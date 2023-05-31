More from Star Tribune
Nation
It's time to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68; partly cloudy, mild with a thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Triple-whammy of cyclones, a 1-in-200-year event, drove Italy's deadly flooding, scientists say
A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90, mostly sunny and breezy
Clouds will increase, with a chance of storms and potentially record-breaking heat on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, high 90; chance of isolated storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 31