More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; clear to partly cloudy night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warm, Sunny Start To September - Rain Possible Friday - Fantastic Labor Day Weekend
As we turn the calendar page into September, it'll feel more like summer on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine. We'll watch a rain chance on Friday before very nice weather is expected for Labor Day weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Dead fish in San Francisco Bay Area blamed on toxic red tide
An unprecedented red tide in the San Francisco Bay Area is killing thousands of fish and other marine life whose carcasses are washing ashore, creating a foul odor that experts say could get worse during this weekend's expected heat wave.
Nation
Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts
It's been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, sunny and summery
It'll be a beautiful summer day, with more heat and sunshine on the way Thursday.