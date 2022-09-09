More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Fantastic Fall Weather For The Second Weekend Of September
Not too many complaints out there this weekend weather-wise! While rain does linger in Southeast Minnesota Saturday, most of the state will be dry and at least partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s this weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and overcast; beautiful fall weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions.
Business
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid.
World
UN chief asks world for 'massive' help in flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan "massive" help in recovering from the summer's devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge.