World
Powerful cyclone floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured
Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia's least developed countries.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and sunny, high 75
It feels a bit like summery Monday. Temperatures remain warm with plenty of sunshine.
World
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.