More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow starting with 3-6" expected
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
World
Cyclone weakens in central Mozambique, but flooding a threat
The Mozambican port city of Beira breathed a sigh of relief Saturday as Cyclone Eloise caused less damage than feared as it passed through, but the danger of flooding remained in a region still recovering from a devastating cyclone two years ago.
Forecast: 3-6" of snow to start this afternoon
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Paul Douglas
Cold Powdery Snow Means Icy PM Roads
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across the southern half of the state for the potential of 3" to 6" through early Sunday. Roads will become snow covered and icy as we head through the day. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson