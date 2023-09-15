More from Star Tribune
Nation
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
Fishermen removed lobster traps from the water and residents hauled hundreds of boats ashore — leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns — while utility workers from as far away as Tennessee began taking up positions Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee's heavy winds, high seas and rain that's expected to span hundreds of miles (kilometers) of land and sea.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54 with skies clearing ahead of the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Climate change could bring more storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
When it comes to hurricanes, New England can't compete with Florida or the Caribbean.
Paul Douglas
Brighter and Better This Weekend. 80s Next Week
Lonely showers this morning will give way to brightening skies by afternoon. Expect more clouds than sun Saturday with a cool breeze; Sunday the sunnier day of the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson