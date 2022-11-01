More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52; clear and mild ahead of a warm and windy Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home
Raymond Naranjo sings for rain, his voice rising and falling as he softly strikes his rawhide-covered drum.
World
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian.
Nation
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: