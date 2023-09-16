Paul Douglas

Today starts out sunny and cool but clouds should increase by afternoon. Fittingly, Sunday will be the sunnier day of the weekend, with low 70s. I see a streak of 80s next week; impressive considering the sun is now as high in the sky as it was in late March. It's too far off for specifics, but models hint at a wetter pattern late next week and the weekend of September 23-25, with swarms of T-storms. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson