Evening forecast: Low of 52 and mainly clear to set up a nice ending to the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour
Storm Lee made landfall late Saturday afternoon in Nova Scotia, Canada, at near-hurricane strength, but not before it brought high winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada, toppling trees, swamping coastlines and cutting power to tens of thousands.
Paul Douglas
May You Be Pleasantly Surprised By Autumn
Today starts out sunny and cool but clouds should increase by afternoon. Fittingly, Sunday will be the sunnier day of the weekend, with low 70s. I see a streak of 80s next week; impressive considering the sun is now as high in the sky as it was in late March. It's too far off for specifics, but models hint at a wetter pattern late next week and the weekend of September 23-25, with swarms of T-storms. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
Fishermen removed lobster traps from the water and residents hauled hundreds of boats ashore — leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns — while utility workers from as far away as Tennessee began taking up positions Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee's heavy winds, high seas and rain that's expected to span hundreds of miles (kilometers) of land and sea.