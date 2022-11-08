More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 45; breezy with periods of rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
1 dead, 2 missing amid heavy rain in California
One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting.
NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather
NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast.
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said.