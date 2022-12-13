More from Star Tribune
Nearly all of Minnesota under weather warnings or advisories as winter storm moves through
Heavy, wet snow will fall across the northern half of the state on Tuesday while rain, sleet, snow and wind will buffet the southern half.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; snow, sleet, rain at times with up to an inch of accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 34, winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory lasts from noon until 3 a.m. for the Twin Cities metro area, with 2 inches of snow possible. Precipitation will vary across the state, with strong winds in the south. Wednesday brings a light mix or drizzle.
Weather
Forecast: Storm arrives with snow, ice, sleet, wind, rain; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 13