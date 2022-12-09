More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Drizzle/Freezing Drizzle Into Saturday - Impactful Storm Expected Next Week
Some slick roads will be possible Saturday - especially early - with some freezing drizzle or snowflakes that will change over to drizzle during the day. We are keeping an eye on that messy system expected next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30; a bit of freezing drizzle; considerable cloudiness
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 34, a few lingering snow showers
It'll be cloudy in the Twin Cities area. Expect slick roads in southern Minnesota after the snow. It'll be a little warmer Saturday, with a chance of freezing drizzle. A potentially strong storm could move in midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, snow south; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 9
Nation
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over.