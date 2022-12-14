More from Star Tribune
Blizzard hits Duluth with 15-20" of snow possible; more snow Thursday for Twin Cities
Between 2 and 6 inches of snow could fall in the metro and central and southern Minnesota Thursday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29; snow and rain at times, then late-night snow, accumulating 1-3 inches
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region includes extending storm warnings into the metro.
Nation
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Blizzard warnings on North Shore; 4-9" possible for Twin Cities this week
Travel is not recommended for those in the Duluth-Superior area as a blizzard hit the North Shore Wednesday. More snow is on the way Thursday for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.