More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28
We won't hit record lows, but it'll be chilly, with scattered snow possible tomorrow and a high in the mid-40s.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, more clouds than sun, chance of flurries
Temperatures will be below average again, with passing clouds and a chance of scattered light snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly, chance of PM flurries; high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 20
Paul Douglas
Slow Limp Back Into Spring Next Week - Surprises in New 30-Year Climate Averages
Yes, it is acceptable to wear a heavy jacket over your shorts. Welcome to April, a month of pain and promise. This week it will be more of the former. Chilly but quiet. 60s will feel pretty good next week.