Evening forecast: Low of 27, sunny and 38 Friday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
These Minnesotans are 'Urban Axe Throwers'
Three Minnesotans will compete at World Axe Throwing Championships.
Minneapolis
Carjacking in broad daylight in Minneapolis
A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the sound of shots fired as a pair of suspects attempted to carjack a woman in south Minneapolis on Nov. 27, while a bystander who wished to remain anonymous captured the suspects in a photo.
Nation
Trump honors Lou Holtz as 'one of the greatest'
President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history" as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony.
Local
Traffic camera captures moment plane lands on I-35W in Arden Hills
Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the plane narrowly missing two vehicles as it lands just in front of them before striking an SUV while skidding to a stop.