More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides.
Paul Douglas
Snow Finally Tapering Off - Sunnier But Cooler This Weekend
As we head through Wednesday Night into Thursday morning, snow finally tapers off across the southern and eastern portions of the state. This is after over a foot of snow has fallen in some parts of the metro. Cooler air works in for the weekend, but the good news? No snow! - D.J. Kayser
Local
Snow keeps piling up: 'We might not get caught up 'til Saturday'
A winter weather advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the southern half of Minnesota. St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared snow emergencies.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26, with up to another inch of snow possible
The latest forecast for the winter storm hitting the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Nation
California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency
Powerful winds roared into California on Wednesday, already toppling trees as crews rushed to clear storm drains and people fortified their homes in preparation for flooding and power outages.