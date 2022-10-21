More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Warm Late October Weekend Ahead - Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night
Highs climb into the 70s this weekend with another little burst of summer-ish weather into the region. Rain chances are still there late Sunday into Monday, but it doesn't look like as much beneficial rain will fall as was hoped earlier in the week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; clear to partly cloudy with weekend sunshine ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 67, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a mild fall day, with even warmer weather on the way, and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and warmer
Expect highs in the upper 60s; 70s return this weekend.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 44 and partly cloudy, with weekend warmup continuing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.