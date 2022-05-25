More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain, possibly heavy, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 25
Nation
Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms
The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.
Evening forecast: Low of 50; mostly cloudy; breezy late with periods of rain toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
Federal meteorologists are forecasting a record-shattering seventh straight unusually busy Atlantic hurricane season.
World
Pope offers solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, after tornado
Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan, following a deadly tornado.