Paul Douglas

Temperatures run 5-10F above average this week but a shot of colder air arrives next week with a few days in the teens; nights near 0F. ECMWF ensemble models predict a few subzero nights around January 20-22, with highs topping 40F again in late January and early February. Weather models hint at snow early next week, but latest runs keep the heaviest amounts south of Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson