Evening forecast: Low of 26; partly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
It Will Actually Feel Like January Next Week
Temperatures run 5-10F above average this week but a shot of colder air arrives next week with a few days in the teens; nights near 0F. ECMWF ensemble models predict a few subzero nights around January 20-22, with highs topping 40F again in late January and early February. Weather models hint at snow early next week, but latest runs keep the heaviest amounts south of Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon forecast: Calm New Year's Eve, high 31
It'll be a little cloudy with light breezes but overall an uneventful weather day.
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 31
It will be a chilly but overall quiet weather day for New Year's Eve.
South Korea's capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years
The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.