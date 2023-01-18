More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
4-7" Of Snow For The Metro Through Thursday
A snowstorm will bring a swath of heavy snow across the metro Wednesday Night into Thursday morning, with the snow tapering off into the afternoon hours. Overall 4-7" can be expected - heaviest on the south and east sides, lighter in the northwest metro. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Up to 8 inches of snow coming to SE. Minn.; 2 to 6 inches in metro
Snow will begin Wednesday night and last through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26; cloudy with periods of snow, with road conditions worsening
The latest on the winter storm headed to the Twin Cities and region. Click here to read more.
Local
'Lake Chipotle' floods south Minneapolis parking lot early this year
Monday's rain, along with three consecutive days of temperatures above freezing, has led to big puddles across the Twin Cities — notably the infamous "Lake…
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter weather inbound, high 30
You may want to run your errands Wednesday while it's dry. The Twin Cities could see 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday with heavier snow in south and southeast Minnesota.