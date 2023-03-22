More from Star Tribune
Business
Farmers struggle in Argentina as drought withers their crops
The ground crackles as Guillermo Cuitino walks across dry farmland that should be green and lush this time of year. He grabs a soy plant and easily disintegrates its leaves with his hands.
Paul Douglas
Gradually Becoming Sunny Thursday; 40s Expected This Weekend
After some light snow across southern Minnesota Wednesday Night, we'll see skies gradually become sunny on Thursday in the metro with highs in the 30s. We'll then see those highs climb into the 40s Friday and this weekend! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and cloudy, making for another cool day Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
A possible tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping pieces of roofing off a line of commercial buildings and sending the debris twisting into the sky and across a city block, injuring one person.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, mostly cloudy
It'll be overcast and gusty but dry, with a bit of a warmup on the way. It could be dry for the next seven days.