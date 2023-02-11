More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and partly cloudy; more sunshine on Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Stunning Weekend Weather With 40s For Highs
Not a lot to complain about the next few days! Highs will be in the 40s through the middle of next week - which is when we'll track our next system across the region. It'll be sunny Saturday, but more clouds than sun (and even morning fog) are expected Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 22 with a wind blowing warmer air in for the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.