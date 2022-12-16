More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cloudy with a snow shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy
A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Weather
Arrowhead gets 2 feet+ of snow; subzero cold on the way in Minn.
The North Shore and Iron Range tallied the deepest amounts. Subzero weather is just around the corner.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow begins tapering off; subzero cold on the way
High temperatures will march steadily away from the freezing mark and toward negative territory in the Twin Cities in the coming days.