Paul Douglas
Dropping Temperatures Thursday, But A Warm Up In Store For The Weekend
Behind a clipper that'll bring some light snow across northern Minnesota Wednesday night, temperatures will drop as we head through Thursday with another bitterly cold day expected Friday. The good news is highs will warm to the 30s for the weekend! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10; mostly cloudy, with a brief shot of much colder air
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
US winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,300 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.
Nation
California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries
The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California's water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state's wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 19, increasing clouds
A coating to an inch of snow is possible in northern Minnesota, with flurries possible overnight in the Twin Cities area. Colder weather is on the way before a warmup.