More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 16; clear and cooler
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
A hiker is rescued after falling down an Adirondack mountain peak on a wet, wintry night
Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit.
World
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries, Russia as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow possible, high 31
Temperatures remain above average this week.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy, with a high of 31
A cooldown is on the way next week.