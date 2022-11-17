More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 11; cloudy and colder with a little snow at times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Afternoon forecast: Snow showers, high 26; colder this weekend
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 26
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17