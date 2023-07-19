More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low in low 60s, chance of storms in areas tonight, with clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
A tornado heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
Severe Storms Wednesday Evening - Cooler Thursday, But 90s Next Week
We are tracking severe storms Wednesday evening across the state. Meanwhile, it'll be cooler with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday in the metro. Temperatures will start to climb after that, reaching the mid to upper 90s next week. - D.J. Kayser
A powerful storm sweeps Balkans region after days of heat, killing at least 5 people
A powerful storm hit the Balkans with strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday, killing at least five people in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia and injuring dozens, police and local media outlets said.
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
When intense heat hits, the elderly are often its first targets. As southern Europe bakes under a heat wave, Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini recorded Sant'Egidio Catholic group volunteer Michela Tassani checking up on 98-year-old Armando Frajegari at his home in Rome on Wednesday. Temperatures in many Italian cities were closing in on 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).