More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran
Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 17 people, state television said Saturday.
Paul Douglas
Significant Severe Storm Threat Later Today
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms today. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible with locally heavy rain. Weather conditions will quiet down Sunday with cooler temps into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine
Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 90, mainly sunny skies
There's a chance of isolated storms in southern Minnesota tonight, with storms on the way Saturday.