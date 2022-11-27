More from Star Tribune
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead.
Paul Douglas
Snowy Trivia You Probably Didn't Need
We thaw out late in the week, but much colder air is brewing for next week, possibly our first subzero readings of the winter season. Here we go! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson