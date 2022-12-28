More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Sunnier, Cooler Friday - Cloudy Skies Expected To Ring In The New Year
A quieter Friday is expected with sunny skies and highs in the 20s. While some light snow could be possible Saturday in spots, it'll be cloudy to ring in the New Year with Midnight temperatures around 30F. - D.J. Kayser
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 11 as light snow ends with a cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Precipitation possible, high 35
Precipitation of all kinds is possible in Minnesota today. The Twin Cities could see anything from a coating to a couple inches, with a coating being the more likely of the two.