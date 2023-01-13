More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Drone camera shows Selma destruction from storm
At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low around 10, with warming temps after midnight
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 20, peeks of sunshine
Cloud cover should clear, with temperatures staying cool. There's warmer (and windier) weather on the way Saturday, with chances of precipitation early next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then some sun; high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 13
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 7; partly cloudy and cooler tonight with warmup coming
The latest in weather for the Twin Cities and region.