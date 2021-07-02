More from Star Tribune
Variety
Judge denies Britney Spears' attempt to have father Jamie removed as conservator
A judge ruled against Britney Spears on Wednesday in her attempt to have her father, Jamie, removed as conservator of her estate.The "Toxic" singer, 39,…
Attorney for passenger: Winston Smith was holding cell phone when shot by law enforcement
Sports
Neal's view: Which Twins could be traded and how soon?
La Velle E. Neal III joins from Chicago, where he wrote columns from the Twins' disappointing sweep at the hands of the White Sox. Minnesota is now 14.5 games back in the AL Central race
Business
Edina tech firm — which helps other firms predict business — closes on funding round
Parallax was formed by former leaders at Nerdery and now has 30 employees.
Business
St. Michael company, a big player in its field, sold to private equity firm
Eull's Manufacturing has been making manhole cover rings since 1962 and is the largest maker of them in the Midwest.